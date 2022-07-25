Ukraine Says Damage Not Significant, Preparing to Restart Grain Exports

Russia acknowledged Sunday that it launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa after agreeing late last week that Ukrainian grain could again be exported from the city.

"Kalibr missiles destroyed military infrastructure in the port of Odesa, with a high-precision strike," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted on her Telegram account.

Russia earlier had denied any involvement in the Saturday strike that came a day after Russia and Ukraine had signed agreements allowing Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain out of its Black Sea port. It was not immediately clear why Russian reversed its claim and acknowledged the missile strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted Russia for jeopardizing the grain deal. In his daily address late Saturday, Zelenskyy said the attack "on Odesa, on our port, is a cynical one, and it was also a blow to the political positions of Russia itself. If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue... with Russia, some kind of agreements are needed, see what is happening. Today's Russian Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility for such statements."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed a similar sentiment in a statement issued late Saturday. "This attack casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia's commitment to [Friday's] deal and undermines the work of the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets," the top U.S. diplomat said. "Russia bears responsibility for deepening the global food crisis and must stop its aggression and fully implement the deal to which it has agreed."

David Miliband, chief executive of the International Rescue Committee, said in a statement, "For 12 hours we dared to hope for relief of the global hunger crisis from shipments of Ukrainian grain. We have said it before; the war in Ukraine is a tragedy for Ukraine but also a global disaster for those in greatest need. This latest twist is as cruel as it is dangerous."