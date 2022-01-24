Brussels Police Clash with Anti-Vaccination Protesters

Police in Brussels fired water cannon and clouds of tear gas at 50,000 protesters demonstrating Sunday against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions European authorities are imposing to try to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Some of the protesters came from France, Germany and other countries, shouting "Liberty!" as they marched through the headquarters city of the European Union. Videos showed some black-clad protesters attacking a building used by the EU's diplomatic service, hurling projectiles at its entrance and smashing windows.

Anti-vaccination demonstrators also marched in Barcelona, following protests in other European capitals on Saturday against vaccine passports and other requirements that national governments have imposed as daily coronavirus infections and hospitalizations surge because of the omicron strain.

In Brussels, white-helmeted riot police riot repeatedly charged after protesters who ignored instructions to disperse. Police water cannon trucks fired powerful jets and tear gas filled the air in the Belgian capital. A protest leader yelled over a loudspeaker, "Come on people! Don't let them take away your rights!"

Nearly 77 percent of Belgium's total population have been fully vaccinated, and 53 percent have had a booster dose, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Belgium has recorded more than 28,700 virus deaths in the pandemic.