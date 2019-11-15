U.S. Senators Seek Quick Approval of Hong Kong Bill

U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Marco Rubio said Thursday they have begun an effort to get quick passage of a bill that would require the U.S. to verify whether Hong Kong should continue to receive special treatment by the U.S.

The legislation would require the U.S. secretary of state to certify at least annually that Hong Kong has enough autonomy to continue to warrant special U.S. trading consideration.

Passage of the measure, which would also allow sanctions against officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong, would benefit pro-democracy protesters in the city.

