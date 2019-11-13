EU Approval of 1st Ebola Vaccine Is Game Changer

This week the European Commission gave approval to a Ebola vaccine -- an act that the World Health Organization calls landmark moment for global health and a likely game-changer in the battle against this deadly disease.

This is the first time an Ebola vaccine has been licensed anywhere in the world. The next step, prequalification by the World Health Organization, is expected within days. Prequalification means WHO is satisfied with the vaccine's quality, safety and effectiveness.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier tells VOA this is an important step and a great achievement for public health. "This will speed up any further process of getting a vaccine into a country for licensing, for manufacturing, for having more quantity of the vaccine whenever we need it or ahead of a presumed outbreak in order to vaccinate health care workers and first-line responders to have them ready for the battle against Ebola," said Lindmeier.