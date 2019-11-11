Thousands Line up to See Japan's Emperor

Tens of thousands of people lined up on a 5-km stretch in central Tokyo Sunday to catch a rare glimpse of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The motorcade was one of the final events of Naruhito's ascension to the throne.

Naruhito officially began his reign on the Chrysanthemum Throne in May, when his 85-year-old father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, officially abdicated after four decades, citing failing health. Akihito, who succeeded his father, World War II-era Emperor Hirohito, was the first Japanese emperor to abdicate the throne in 200 years.

