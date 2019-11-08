World Urges U.S. to Lift Its Embargo on Cuba

United Nations member states overwhelmingly supported lifting the United States' nearly 60-year-old economic, commercial and financial embargo of Cuba on Thursday, saying it is the main obstacle to the island nation's economic and social development.

The General Assembly voted 187-3 to end the blockade. For the first time, Brazil, which is led by an ultra-conservative pro-U.S. president, joined the United States and Israel in voting to continue it. Ukraine, which is a focus of the U.S. presidential impeachment inquiry, abstained for a second consecutive year and was joined by Colombia.

"It does not conceal its intention, which is to economically suffocate Cuba and to increase damage, scarcities and hardships for our people," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said of Washington. He estimated accumulated economic damages from the embargo at more than $922 billion.

For the past 28 years, the UN General Assembly has held an annual vote condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade, which the United States unilaterally imposed in 1962 during the Cold War.

The exercise is largely symbolic, as only the U.S. Congress has the power to end the embargo, but it highlights Washington's isolation on the issue.

"Like all nations, we get to choose which countries we trade with; this is our sovereign right," said U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft. "So, it is worrying that the international community, in the name of protecting sovereignty, continues to challenge this right. But what is even more concerning is that every year, this body entertains the claim that the Cuban regime has no other choice than to abuse its own people in response to the embargo."

