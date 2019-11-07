Seoul Begs N.Korea to Let Inspectors Visit Mt. Kumgang

The Unification Ministry has sent another message to North Korea proposing a visit by South Korean inspectors to Mt. Kumgang, where the North wants to demolish a South Korean-funded hotel complex.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul claimed the two Koreas could work together to build a joint tourist zone linking Wonsan in the North with Mt. Seorak in the South "if the Mt. Kumgang issue is resolved."

"We notified [North Korea] through the inter-Korean liaison office... of our plan to send a team of government officials and businesspeople" to Mt. Kumgang, a ministry spokesman said.

On Oct. 28, Seoul proposed working-level talks, but Pyongyang immediately turned it down.

South Korean package tours to the scenic resort were halted in 2010 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a South Korean tourist, and under current international sanctions against the North there is no hope of reviving them.

It is unclear why the government continues to dangle this and other implausible prospects before the North.

