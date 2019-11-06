UN: Trump Tariffs Cost China $35 Billion, Hurt Both Economies

A trade war between the world's top two economies cut U.S. imports of Chinese goods by more than a quarter, or $35 billion, in the first half of this year and drove up prices for American consumers, a UN study showed on Tuesday.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade feud for the past 16 months although there are hopes that an initial deal offering some relief may be signed this month. If that fails, nearly all Chinese goods imports into the United States -- worth more than $500 billion -- could be affected.

U.S. imports from China subject to tariffs fell to $95 billion between January and June from $130 billion during the same period of 2018, the study released by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) showed.

"Overall, the results indicate that the United States tariffs on China are economically hurting both countries," the report said. "United States losses are largely related to the higher prices for consumers, while China's losses are related to significant export losses."

Over time, Chinese companies began absorbing some of the extra costs of the tariffs through an 8-percent dip in export prices in the second quarter of 2019, but that still left 17 percent "on the shoulders of U.S. consumers", said the report's author Alessandro Nicita, an economist at UNCTAD.