Taiwanese Oil Smuggler to N.Korea Commits Suicide

A Taiwanese businessman has jumped to his death after being convicted of smuggling oil to North Korea, Taiwanese media reported Monday.

Chen Shih-hsien (54), the owner of the Billions Bunker Group, jumped from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Yancheng District in Kaohsiung last Saturday.

After registering his company in the British Virgin Islands and Marshall Islands, Chen forged documents to make it look as if his tanker had shipped oil to Hong Kong in 2017. But in fact it transferred the oil to a North Korean tanker on the high seas east of Taiwan.

He admitted delivering a total of 28,000 tons of oil on four occasions to North Korean ships.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Justice applied a law banning financial support for terrorist organizations for the first time in January last year to freeze his company's assets and banned him from overseas travel and transactions with banks.

In May, the Kaohsiung District Court sentenced him to 119 days in jail with two years of probation and fined him 357,000 Taiwanese dollars (around W13 million, US$1=W1,158).

Taiwanese authorities started investigating after South Korean authorities caught the Lighthouse Winmore, an oil tanker chartered by Billions Bunker, with an illegal ship-to-ship transfer of 600 tons of oil to the North Korean tanker Samjong 2 in late 2017.

A Chinese middleman is believed to be involved. Chen insisted that he had been framed by China and attempted suicide by taking an overdose of sleeping pills in January last year.

Though not a UN member state, Taiwan has since September 2017 banned trade with North Korea and punished those involved in smuggling goods banned by the UN Security Council sanctions to the North.