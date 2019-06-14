Manchester United Star Meets Fans in Seoul

Football star Paul Pogba of Manchester United visited Korea as a part of his promotional tour of Asia sponsored by sportswear brand Adidas.

The midfielder went to a shopping mall in Yongsan, Seoul on Thursday to meet football fans here and wore a traditional Korean hat known as a "gat" and posed for photos with them.

Pogba, who was part of the French squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey, where he won the Golden Ball, which is given to the best player, congratulated the Korean team for reaching the final of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

He added that the final match is "for winning, not just for playing," and sent his best wishes to the Korean squad.