U.S., China Defense Leaders Meet Amid Increased Tensions

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held talks Friday in Singapore, as the secretary worked to build the U.S.-China military relationship while reprimanding Chinese "bad behavior."

The two spoke on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La defense forum, as relations have been strained between the two countries by increased tensions over trade and security.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Shanahan said he would point out China's "excessive" militarization of man-made islands in the South China Sea during a major speech Saturday.

"This part [of the speech] might be viewed as spicy," Shanahan said. "They argue that it's defensive; it looks like it's a bit overkill."