Slovaks Elect Newcomer Caputova as President

A liberal environmental activist has been elected as the first female president of Slovakia.

Relative newcomer Zuzana Caputova had 58 percent of the vote with almost 95 percent of returns counted in Saturday's runoff election, topping European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who had 42 percent.

Sefcovic conceded defeat and congratulated his rival. "I'm extremely happy about the result," Caputova said. "It's an extremely strong mandate for me," she said. "Zuzana, Zuzana," her supporters chanted.

◆ Political Newcomer

Caputova, 45, has little experience in politics and attracted voters who are appalled by corruption and mainstream politics. She only recently became vice chairman of the Progressive Slovakia, a party so new it has not had a chance to run in parliamentary elections. Caputova resigned from her party post after winning the first round of the presidential vote two weeks ago.

She becomes Slovakia's fifth president since the country gained independence after the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

