U.S. Sanctions 2 N.Korean Officials Over Missile Program

The United States has imposed sanctions on two North Korean officials for their role in Pyongyang's ballistic missile program.

A Treasury Department statement said Kim Jong-sik and Ri Pyong-chol are "key leaders of North Korea's unlawful weapons programs."

"Kim Jong-sik reportedly is a key figure in North Korea's ballistic missile development, including efforts to switch from liquid to solid fuel, and Ri Pyong-chol is reported to be a key official involved in North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile development," the Treasury Department said.

"Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea's ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate [North Korea] and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. "These actions follow Friday's United Nations Security Council Resolution, which imposed strong new sanctions on North Korea further shutting down its ability to raise illicit funds."

